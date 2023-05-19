After four years of relying on few and far between government grants, Wagga's Shaw Street Children's Centre will host a fundraiser to help with its future expansion and renovation.
The not-for-profit hasn't been able to hold a fundraiser since 2019 due to COVID-19 which has meant future dreams have had to be put on hold.
Shaw Street Children's Centre committee president Pip De Mattia said the upcoming Shaw Street Children's Centre Sequins and Sneakers Cocktail Party fundraiser will be a big comeback.
"Because we're a not-for-profit we rely on fundraising to be able to replace equipment and update facilities," she said.
"That's where we get our funding apart from government grants, which only come along every so often."
Attendees are asked to wear sequins and sneakers, with drinks on deck and some huge prizes up for grabs.
"We have a The Last Man Standing Draw, so the ticket price gets you entry into the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) and there will be food and a complimentary drink and entry into The Last Man Standing draw," Mrs De Mattia said.
"There will be a bar there as well.
"The idea behind The Last Man Standing Draw is there are only 200 tickets sold and the last ticket standing wins $5000.
"The second last and third last win $1000 each."
There will also be an auction held on the night with some amazing items up for grabs.
"We have had really generous donations made mainly from local businesses," Mrs De Mattia said.
"Everyone has been so generous, we've been blown away.
"The few big ticket prizes include a weekend away at Nimbo, a kid's John Deer Gator, toys, pamper vouchers, you name it."
But aside from that, the event is a chance for residents to mingle and have a fun night out.
"It's a chance to dress up and have a night out," Mrs De Mattia said.
"We are hoping to see past families, current families and future families at the event."
The Shaw Street Children's Centre Sequin and Sneakers Cocktail Party will run on Saturday, June 3 from 6.30pm at the MTC.
Tickets can be purchased online at; www.eventbrite.com.au/o/shaw-street-childrens-centre
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
