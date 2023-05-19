The Daily Advertiser
Shaw Street Children's Centre to host Wagga fundraiser

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 20 2023 - 6:35am
Siblings Marigold, 3, and Alfred De Mattia, 4, on a John Deer Gator which is one of the items set to be auctioned off at a fundraiser for Shaw Street Children's Centre. Picture by Les Smith
After four years of relying on few and far between government grants, Wagga's Shaw Street Children's Centre will host a fundraiser to help with its future expansion and renovation.

