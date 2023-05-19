The community has been rallying behind a group of talented university students who will try their luck at competing at the Australian All Star Cheerleading Federation Nationals.
The CSU Cheer and Dance Club comprises more than 30 girls, 16 of them who do cheerleading.
Co-coach Natalie Perez said their cheerleading team have been working hard to prepare for the event.
"This is our first time competing, it will be the first CSU team in Wagga that is going to be going to cheer competitions and dance competitions as well," Miss Perez said.
"We will be going to battle, state and nationals at the end of the year."
The battle rounds will kick off in August, with the girls working hard to ensure they have everything they need to get there.
"We've been raising funds at the Markets by The Lake in Lake Albert, we normally try and put up a stall at the market to raise funds to get us there because we're all university students and don't have a lot of money," Miss Perez said.
"Our uniforms are quite expensive, cheer uniforms are pretty upmarket, and then there's travel costs and accommodation and trying to subsidise as much as we can for the girls."
While the bonds between the cheerleaders are evident, it's not all fun and games, with a lot of hard work required by each member week in and week out.
"It's not a thing that's huge in Wagga and it's something we've been working towards," Miss Perez said.
"This club has been around for three years and this is the first year we have decided we wanted to go to competitions, that's what it's all about, competitive cheerleading not just for fun.
"We want to go to comps, spread the word and get some recognition.
"We are very excited, we've had to make a lot of sacrifices to find the time to do this because it is a huge amount of work and does require quite a lot of training."
The next fundraising stall will be set up at the Markets by The Lake on Saturday, May 27.
