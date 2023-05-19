Some of the state's best young basketball players are converging on Wagga this weekend with the city hosting the Basketball NSW Southern Junior League finals for the first time.
Basketball Wagga president Scott Gray confirmed that over 70 teams from Canberra, Albury, Illawarra, Tumut, Goulburn, Queanbeyan, Cooma, Moss Vale, Batemans Bay and Shoalhaven would be making Wagga home over the weekend as they face off for success on the court.
Gray said it was a fantastic opportunity to host the marquee event and was hoping that it could result in Wagga receiving more events in the future.
"We've never done a round let alone the final," Gray said.
"Traditionally the whole Southern Junior League has been played in Wollongong, Shoalhaven, Canberra and Albury.
"They have a rotation every year where the rounds are usually the same and then they rotate the final.
"But earlier this year Albury were potentially going to be upgrading Lauren Jackson Stadium during the finals so we were approached as a backup.
"I went in pretty strong at that point of time and said that I don't want to be the backup, I want to host it.
"We went into partnership with council in particular to approach Basketball NSW and offer then a deal to get the games here.
"It's pretty exciting to do it and hopefully we can put on a good show and then hopefully we can put our hand in and actually get in the rotation."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Across the 20 divisions there are eight Wagga teams that will be aiming to make the most of their home court advantage.
Gray was proud of the effort to have so many teams qualify for the finals and made particular note of the under 16's boys blue, under 16's girls, under 14's boys blue and under 18's girls sides that are playing off in the division one competitions.
"We've got eight teams which is really good," he said.
"But even better is that we've got four that have qualified for div one.
"We as a club are not as strong as some of those other clubs in basketball and that's something that we are building towards.
"Particularly with things such as the academy program which Zac (Maloney) has help put together over the last 12 months trying to get to that next level.
"So I think this is a good showing of where we are heading and if any of those four teams win division one then they move onto the next round which is the state championships."
