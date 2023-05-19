The Daily Advertiser
Wagga will play host to over 70 teams that are competing in the Basketball NSW Southern Junior League finals over the weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 19 2023 - 3:30pm
Basketball Wagga will be represented by eight teams in the Southern Junior League finals taking place in the city over the weekend. Picture from Basketball Wagga Wagga
Basketball Wagga will be represented by eight teams in the Southern Junior League finals taking place in the city over the weekend. Picture from Basketball Wagga Wagga

Some of the state's best young basketball players are converging on Wagga this weekend with the city hosting the Basketball NSW Southern Junior League finals for the first time.

