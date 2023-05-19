Beautiful but forgotten Riverina buildings hidden in the shadows of small rural towns are the focus of Wagga artist Tracey Jones' upcoming exhibition titled; '60 Miles as the Crow Flies'.
Mrs Jones used oil paintings, leadlight panels and cyanotypes to capture the buildings she fears will one day be lost as they remain unused and left to waste away to the elements.
Some of these buildings are in Marrar, Stockinbingal, Grong Grong, Junee, Old Junee and Ganmain.
"This exhibition is about exploring the areas around Wagga within a 60-mile radius, that's about 100 kilometres, and just exploring the rural townships around Wagga that perhaps were once quite glorious but have declined for many reasons," Mrs Jones said.
"It's looking at challenging concepts of beauty and looking at landmarks within the towns that create or evoke that kind of engagement."
Engulfed by the sites during her many adventures, Mrs Jones was compelled to tell the stories of the sites she visited through her artwork.
"When we first moved here we went for a drive, as you do to get to know your area, and we came upon a township that was only a few buildings," she said.
"You could see there was once a thriving community around these buildings, but everything was boarded up and there was no one around.
"There were cob webs and broken windows, but they were still very pretty.
"There was still something so beautiful in its decline."
The exhibition will be on display at the Wagga Art Gallery E3 art space from until Sunday, May 29.
Wagga Art Gallery officer for exhibitions and programs Mary Egan said residents won't want to miss Mrs Jones's artist talk on Saturday, May 27.
"The biggest takeaway from Tracey's work is the way she thinks about these small towns and spends time dwelling on them, drawing out their beauty and imagining their life," Miss Egan said.
"I think a lot of us who don't live in these smaller places have very fleeting interactions with these streetscapes and quintessential Australian, rural scenes.
"What I have found as someone who doesn't live in these small rural towns is it's allowed me to appreciate their beauty and think about their history and their future."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
