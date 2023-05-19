Farrer League teams - round seven

Saturday 2.10pm at Ardlethan Sportsground
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, J Griffin
HB: S Fisher, B McKinnon, N Doyle
C: R Cox, M Haddrill, H Roscarel
HF: C Bell, J Harper, T Alexander
F: L Haddrill, M Wallis, H Gaynor
Foll: LnJones, J Lucas, J Fisher
Int: B Grinter, T Heath, S Clemson
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: K Argus, N Curran, H Nelson
HB: S Burge, C Quade, N Scott
C: C Polsen, J Hughes, T Tyson
HF: B Argus, W Clarke, L Hard
F: J Tiernan, J Boumann, J Turner
Foll: K North Flanigan, R Bourne, K Rowbotham
Int: J Cooper, X McDevitt, H Leddin, N Hull
Saturday 2.10pm at Coleambally Sportsground
COLEAMBALLY
B: T Clark, K Pete, L Evans
HB: D Thompson, T Argus, C Hayes
C: S Breed, J Buchanan, N Graham
HF: J Tipiloura, B Argus, J Breed
F: L Horton, B Hardy, M White
Foll: D Mader, S Tipiloura, D Bennett
Int: H Tooth, J Shaw, T Munn
Emg: D Brain, C Smith
In: D Bennett, J Tipiloura & T Munn
Out: T Mannes, J Weymouth-Smith & J Wynn
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: S Wolter, W Adams, J Cool
HB: A Ridley, C Cool, R Kirkwood
C: S Williams, C Steele, J Kemp
HF: T Hannam, D Biermann, J Hancock
F: J Gowland, J Roberts, H White
Foll: M Parks, C Diessel, T Yates
Int: J Prestage, C Brown, A Meyers
In: C Diessel, J Gowland, A Meyers
Out: R Budd, N Budd, L Lupton
Saturday 2.10pm at McPherson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: S Templeton, L Johnson, B Robertson
HB: I Bennett, K Hanlon, B Carey
C: B Koetz, J Flood, H Schultz
HF: A Noack, Z Whyte, T Cooper
F: J Thompson, L McGowan, B Clark
Foll: W Harper, I Crouch, R Doneley
Int: S Croxton, R Duncan, L Hart
MARRAR
B: M Deer, L James, M Stibbard
HB: F Jenkins, H Reynolds, C Willis
C: R Gallagher, A Kent, M Rynehart
HF: M Bloomfield, B Walker, C Bourke
F: J Staines, Z Walgers, C Gardner
Foll: N Molkentin, C Graetz, K Flood
Inter: (from) C Munn, C Walker, N Cawley, C Walshe
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: M Moorse, N Myers, C Kelly
HB: C Watt, J Bell, S Barrow
C: J Steele, T Cohalan, D Kennedy
HF: B Browning, H Wakefield, H Wooden
F: D Rogers, M Findlay, J Collingridge
Foll: H Armstrong, L Moore, L Holmes
Int: W Archibald, H Warwick, H Robertson
Emg: A James, C Thompson, S Crozier
BARELLAN
B: D Campbell, Mitch Irvin, A Lawder
HB: J Whyte, Matt Irvin, E Cody
C: H McKenzie, D Schmetzer, A Forbutt
HF: W Ellis, S Bouchier, J Hillman
F: J Carroll-Tape, R Irvin, R Best
Foll: L Irvin, J Taylor, B Cleaver
Int: L Patterson, A Clifford, J Moon
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.