Wagga City Council to light up the city for Festival of W

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 19 2023 - 11:00am
The Festival of W will have new additions as well as things returning from last year. Destination and Events Coordinator Kim Parker and Events Officer Emma Corbett. Picture by Ash Smith
A light display like no other and the return of the popular ice skating rink have both been announced for the 2023 Festival of W.

