A light display like no other and the return of the popular ice skating rink have both been announced for the 2023 Festival of W.
The light experience created by Mandylights will see the entire precinct glow.
It will be the second time Wagga City Council hosts Festival of W, with excitement for this year's line-up already growing by the second.
Wagga City Council destination and events coordinator Kimberly Parker said there is a lot to be excited for.
"This year we will be welcoming the return of the ice skating rink which was really popular in the past," she said.
"We are also adding some really exciting additional elements this year including a new light and sound experience which will have some on-water and on-ground activation."
Residents will also be able to expect a pop-up dining hub, entertainment and installations by local and national artists, and local performances to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023.
The 16-day festival last year drew in 25,000 people, giving the local economy a mammoth boost and putting the best of Wagga on show.
"It will definitely be bigger than last year," Ms Parker said.
"We're really showcasing what there is to do here in Wagga in winter, typically winter is a really quiet time in the city so it's a really warm welcome it adds additional traffic into the CBD and particularly into the nighttime as well."
Attendees will also be able to enjoy House of FoW - a cosy spot with pop-up food and drink spaces showcasing local offerings, fire buckets, live music and seating and heaters.
"House of FoW will be the perfect starting point for your festival experience, or, wander the festival, have an ice skate and then end the evening here with a fireside night cap," Ms Parker said.
"We will have a free, one-night-only special live music on Saturday, July 8, with a line-up including Australian artists Sycco, Hatchie, Tom Snowdon, Muesli the band and Wagga-based DJ Vino and Vinyl."
Award-winning ice sculptor Kenji Ogawa will also be putting on an amazing demonstration and Wagga based multimedia artist Alice Peacock will create a festival-themed projection that will run each night of the festival from dusk to late.
The event will kick off on July 1 and run until July 16 at the Wollundry Lagoon Precinct.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
