As sub-zero temperatures brought frosty and foggy conditions to the region, a Riverina city has endured its frostiest May morning on record.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Griffith Airport gauge recorded a minimum of -2.3 degrees on Friday morning, the coldest day in the station's 49-year history.
Meanwhile, the Bureau's Wagga Airport gauge has recorded its coldest May morning in almost two years, with a low of -1.4 degrees.
Despite this, the bureau's Kapooka gauge recorded -3.4 degrees, with a chill-factor reaching down to -6.3 degrees.
In the northeast, the town of Young recorded one of the coldest temperatures across the Riverina when temperatures plummeted to -3.5 degrees, with a chill-factor of -7.2.
Looking west of Wagga, Narrandera recorded a low of -2.4 degrees, while in the north, Temora temperatures fell to -1.7 degrees.
The bureau's Kate Doyle said a ridge of high pressure bringing persistent southwesterly winds and clear skies led to the "really crispy" morning temperatures.
This weekend, temperatures around Wagga are forecast to be a tad warmer, although wet weather is on the way.
Wagga people can expect a low of 2 degrees on Saturday with a forecast maximum of 14 degrees, while Sunday is expected to see a low of 5 degrees and a top of 14.
Showers are also on the way with the Bureau forecasting up to 3mm of rain to fall in Wagga across the weekend.
But Ms Doyle has warned people to expect the chilly conditions to continue as a cold front sweeps across southeastern Australia this weekend.
"We are expecting temperatures to be a little warmer overnight Friday and into Saturday and Sunday," she said.
"But it's not expected to be a huge reprieve as we are still expecting temperatures to remain quite cool during the day.
"We're also expecting a little bit of rain around and the wind which will help make it feel particularly chilly."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
