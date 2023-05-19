Sub-zero temperatures saw frost and fog descend on Wagga as the city recorded its coldest day of the year so far on Friday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Kapooka gauge recorded -3.1 degrees at 6am, with a feels-like temperature of -6.3.
Meanwhile, the gauge at Wagga Airport was a touch warmer, falling to -1.3 degrees at 6.30am.
In the northeast, the town of Young recorded one of the coldest temperatures across the Riverina when temperatures plummeted to -3.5 degrees at 6.30am, leaving residents with a chill-factor of -7.2.
Looking west of Wagga, Narrandera recorded a low of -2.4 degrees at 7.14am with a chill factor of -5.9, while in the north, Temora saw the mercury fall to -1.7 degrees at 7am.
This weekend, temperatures around Wagga are forecast to be a tad warmer, although wet weather is on the way.
Residents can expect a low of 2 degrees on Saturday with a forecast maximum of 14 degrees, while Sunday is expected to see a low of 5 degrees and a top of 14.
Showers are also on the way with the Bureau forecasting up to 3mm of rain to fall in Wagga across the weekend.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
