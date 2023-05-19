The community will come together this weekend to rally round one of their own after a cruel fire took everything away they had.
If you've been to a pub in town on a weekend in the past two decades there's a big chance you've heard the DJ scream "Wagga's biggest Party" - the late night rallying cry of DJ Rossi, known to friends as Jason Ross.
Mr Ross was gearing up for another Gold Cup Friday night behind the decks when fire tore through his central townhouse and destroyed nearly everything he owned.
At around 3pm that day, Mr Ross was doing some chores, cleaning the house and ironing some clothes. He grabbed some clothes in the storage area under his stairs and went about his business, preparing for a gig at Tilly's that night.
Within 5 minutes the fire alarm went off and smoke started billowing out of that storage room. And within ten minutes his house was ablaze and he'd been forced to escape over his bedroom balcony, with his cat and some clothes.
"I've lost 90 per cent ... I've got quite a few clothes left ... my DJ bag went up," he said.
"It's been rough."
It's the acrid smell of his smoke damaged home that gets to him as he's spent every day since trying to pick through the ashes.
"The fire trauma of that day. That was one thing, but it's this process. It's the afters," he said.
"The smell of it everyday, I can't see the end of it."
In a cruel irony, only 15 minutes before the fire started, someone had been at Mr Ross' home to check the smoke alarms.
He lived in the house for two years and now faces the daunting task of finding a new home and rebuilding his life. A pile of burnt belongings in front of his townhouse is what remains, but Mr Ross is trying to stay positive.
"I'm lucky to be here," he said, if the fire had erupted in the middle of night the outcome would have been much worse. It still isn't clear what caused the fire, but Mr Ross has been cleared of fault by firies.
This Sunday The Vic will be holding a Kegs for a Cause fundraiser for Mr Ross. You can grab a schooner and pay whatever you feel like with all the proceeds going directly to the former Vic DJ.
Mr Ross has been bowled over by the outpouring of support, and a little embarrassed to take handouts. But he said it often takes a tragedy for you to find out who your friends are.
"It's overwhelming," he said. "To realise how many [friends you've] got because some days you sit down and go 'jeez, I've only got a handful'. But I think you'd be surprised how many friends that actually do."
"I feel blessed."
Kegs for a Cause is on Sunday May 21 from 5pm.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
