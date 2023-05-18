Group Nine teams - round five

Saturday, Twickenham, 2.35pm
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Malik Aitken, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Robbie Byatt, 5 Billy Bridgeman, 6 Tom Hickson, 7 Lachlan Bristow, 8 Matt Byatt, 9 Jordan Anderson, 10 Michael Fenn, 11 Adam Pearce, 12 Jordyn Maher, 13 Jacob Sturt, 15 Shay Thomas
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Charlie Corcoran, 3 Zane Bijorac, 4 Clay Sing, 5 Boro Navori, 6 Nick Cornish, 7 Jacob Lucas, 8Jake Walker, 9 Tom Demeio, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Casey Wall, 12 Jonah Latu, 13 Ryan Dodson, 14 Jesse Corcoran, 15 Atu Tupou, 17 Troy Whiley
Saturday, Nixon Park, 2.50pm
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Jared Mckinnon, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Grant Hughes, 15 Ryan Cain, 16 Jaiden Burke, 18 Charles Bent, 19 Luke Skidmore
Southcity
1 Klayton Waikato, 2 Jesse Fitzhenry, James Morgan, 4 Mitch Bennett, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Josh Siegwalt, 8 Rhys Weldon, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Jack Davidson, 11 Brody Tracey, 12 Maleke Morris, 13 Dana Ratu, 14 Travis Smith, 15 Matt Ward, 16 Sebastian Rodet, 17 Dylan Warner-Chilstone
Sunday, Anzac Park, 2.35pm
Gundagai
1 Tristan Eldridge, 2 Toby Dasey, 3 Jack Elphick, 4 Mat Lyons, 5 Jack Lyons, 6 Tyron Gorman, 7 Kaidan Bell, 8 Noa Vanisi, 9 Zac Fairall, 10 Joel Field, 11 Jack Schubert, 12 Blake Dunn, 13 Royce Tout, 14 Wilson Hamblin, 15 Afa Collins, 16 Nick McDonald, 17 Will Murray
Junee
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Jese Wainibuli, 3 Aidan Sweeney, 4 Ratu Saurara, 6 James Strickland, 7 Will McDermott, 8 Haydn Cowled, 9 Hayden Diggins, 10 Jeffery Robert, 11 James Croydon, 12 Blayne Linsell, 13 Connor McCauley, 15 Zac Singh, 16 Pat Guthrie, 17 Thomas Carroll
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
