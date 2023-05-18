The Daily Advertiser
Man behind iconic Wagga store Mark Anthony's Clothing calling it quits, but store to remain

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
May 18 2023 - 9:00pm
Mark MacKenzie, the man behind Mark Anthony's Clothing, finally hangs it up after 46 years in the fashion game and the Baylis Street legend is ready to hand the keys over to 'surrogate son' Paul Serafin (left). Picture by Ash Smith
An icon of Baylis Street is set to change hands next month as Mark MacKenzie, the man behind Mark Anthony's Clothing, finally closes the door on 46 years in the fashion game.

