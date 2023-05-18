An icon of Baylis Street is set to change hands next month as Mark MacKenzie, the man behind Mark Anthony's Clothing, finally closes the door on 46 years in the fashion game.
The clothing store has been a fixture of Wagga's CBD since 1977 when its then 20-year-old owner took the plunge into small business ownership.
Fast forward to a year ago and Mr MacKenzie announced he was putting the store that bears his name on the market, with some caveats.
He wanted the owner to be a local who knows the shop, someone who would keep the brand unchanged, and he was willing to take his time in that search.
Finally, he has his man, with Paul Serafin officially taking the keys come June 1.
"I've sort of been very patient with the process, that's because he's exactly the right person," Mr MacKenzie said.
"I've known [Paul] for a long time, from a kid.
"Paul's a local, he'll be great in the shop, he's got a great personality."
Mr Serafin has been a long-time customer of the store and when he saw the announcement that Mr MacKenzie was selling up, he jumped at the chance.
"I've always shopped in Mark Anthony's, always had interest in Mark's shop. I often said to my wife and other friends, if the shop ever came up for sale, that I'd inquire," he said.
"I was going for a walk and I saw the post. I messaged Mark and said can we sit down, have a chat and sort of went from there."
Since then the two men have worked closely together as Mr MacKenzie mentored the younger businessman in preparation for one day letting him take the reins solo. The pair have become close in that time.
"Mark's been absolutely brilliant, a great mentor, a really good friend as well," Mr Serafin said.
"The way he looks after his staff, it's a testament to him. He's been in business 46 years, to be in business that long, unbelievable."
For Mr MacKenzie, it makes it feel like the business is staying in the family.
"None of my kids could take it over, so Paul is the next best surrogate son sort of thing," he said.
Keeping his shop local was important to Mr MacKenzie.
Back when he started out in the South Point Arcade, which used to sit opposite the swimming pool, there were more than a dozen menswear stores and almost every business was locally-owned.
Sadly he is in the minority these days, he said.
As for the future, he'll stay busy spending time with his 10 kids and seven grand kids.
"I want to write a book on Baylis Street right from the beginning," he said.
Mr Serafin has a few nerves about taking over the business, but is mostly "really, really excited".
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
