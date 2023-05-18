The Daily Advertiser
Thuddungra magnesite mine near Young takes NSW Government Resources Regulator to court over workplace accident report

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Young Mining Company is taking the NSW Resources Regulator to court for defamation over a report into a workplace accident at the site in 2021. Picture contributed
A Riverina mining company is taking the state government to the Supreme Court after it released a report into a workplace accident that left a worker seriously injured after he was almost buried alive in 2021.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

