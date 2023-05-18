A Riverina mining company is taking the state government to the Supreme Court after it released a report into a workplace accident that left a worker seriously injured after he was almost buried alive in 2021.
The Young Mining Company which operates Thuddungra magnesite mine in the region's northeast where the incident took place, has lodged documents taking the NSW Resources Regulator to court over the contents of the report released last week.
The report into an accident at the site in August 2021 claimed a worker was almost buried alive during a test run of a machine following repairs.
It also outlined a string of issues at the site and factors which contributed to the incident.
But the company has hit back at what it claims is a very inaccurate report and is seeking it be withdrawn.
"The report is biased against the company without reason and is full of gross misrepresentations of facts, as well as many untruths and false allegations," a spokesperson for the Young Mining Company said.
"In particular, the report ignores sworn testimony of the injured worker, who has accepted responsibility for his own actions, where he ignored the company's safety instructions, training and protocols that were in place.
"The company is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to have the report quashed and is alleging amongst other things, that the report has not been produced in good faith, as is required by the relevant legislation."
The Young Mining Company spokesperson said with the matter now before the court, it could not go into more detail, but claimed the company is the victim of a drawn out and targeted campaign by the Regulator.
"This is just another example of the intimidation and harassment that the Resources Regulator has been inflicting on the company for many years," the spokesperson said.
The matter is set to appear before the NSW Supreme Court on May 26.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
