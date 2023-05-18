A four-car pile-up on one of Wagga's busiest roads caused traffic chaos on Thursday afternoon.
Ambulance, NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the roundabout at the intersection of Kooringal Road and Copland Street in East Wagga at about 4.30pm, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash involved two utes and two cars, all which were moved away from the roundabout to Kooringal Road where they will be towed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics arrived to find four cars had collided on Kooringal Road.
The occupants of the car were not injured and no one required transport to Wagga Base Hospital, the spokesperson said.
Emergency services remain at the scene working to clear the vehicles from the road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.