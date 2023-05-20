King's competes in famous Henley Royal Regatta Advertising Feature

The Henley Royal Regatta in England is the ultimate experience. Picture supplied

The Henley Royal Regatta is an international rowing event held annually on the River Thames in England since 1839.

In 2022, The King's School first VIII and a development quad were one of a few Australian schoolboy crews who qualified for the competition. And for a schoolboy rowing crew, nothing compares to Henley.

While preparing, it "is the pursuit to achieve excellence that sustains a crew through the sacrifice, hard work and commitment," said Mr Julian Huxley, director of rowing and head coach.

"Although King's fell short of winning the Princess Elizabeth Cup, competing at Henley was an eye-opening sporting and cultural experience for our boys."

The King's School aims not only for academic success, but to provide a well-rounded education that affords students many opportunities beyond the classroom.



The mission of the rowing program is to support students' character development and impart important life skills that can be applied equally to the classroom, the sporting arena, and personal life.

"Rowing is one of many co-curricular programs at The King's School that helps to deliver the school's mission to develop well-rounded young men who will make positive contributions to their communities and society as a whole," Julian said.