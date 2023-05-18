Aggies chasing quick response to tight loss

Ag College are looking to hit right back after a heartbreaking loss to Waratahs.
Aggies had their three-game winning run ended when their crosstown rivals scored two late tries to win back the COL Cup in front of a bumper crowd at Beres Ellwood Oval last week.
Despite falling to a 22-21 loss, coach Tom Lamond thought it was his side's best showing of the season.
He hopes it will be a good learning experience.
"It was tough but we have to learn from it and learn how to close out games a bit better," Lamond said.
"A bit more experience and we will be right.
"There's a few little things to work on but otherwise it was a cracking game and the boys played really well."
Lamond thought the team focused too much on trying to hold out their rivals rather than deliver one last killer blow before Lachie Day crossed twice in the last four minutes.
"I think we identified that rather than play our natural game in that last 10 minutes to try and score points we decided to try to keep that lead," he said.
"Rather than play our natural footy we changed a few things on the field unfortunately and Lachie found a bit of space and as he does he changed the game pretty quickly."
Lamond was particularly with the side's goal line defence.
After neither CSU or Albury scored against them in their previous two games, Lamond thought it was a real highlight of their performance.
"Our goal line defence was unreal," he said.
"They scored off a maul, and they've got a very strong maul which they obviously work on a fair bit, and the other two tries came from 40 or 50 metres out."
Lamond is looking to take plenty of positives from the loss into their clash with Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
It's been a slow start to the season for last year's premiers, with just one win from the first five games, but Lamond expects they will be desperate to turn things around to keep in touch with the top four.
"Being at Griffith they are always going to be a different team and come out firing," he said. "It's one of those ones where if we can hold that onslaught for the first 15-20 minutes hopefully our fitness gets the better of them and we can start creating space to score some tries."
Ag College will head into the clash without centre Sam Carwardine who is nursing an ankle injury.
Jack Cole will shift to outside centre with Oscar Ryan coming onto the wing.
Meanwhile competition newcomers Deniliquin are looking to make it four wins in a row when they face unbeaten Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Waratahs takes on winless CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval while Tumut heads to Albury.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
