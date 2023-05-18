The Daily Advertiser
Aggies chasing quick response to tight loss

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
May 18 2023
Sam Carwardine will miss Ag College's trip to Griffith on Saturday due to an ankle issue he's looking to get right during a tough period for the club.
Ag College are looking to hit right back after a heartbreaking loss to Waratahs.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

