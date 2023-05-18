The Terry Roberts-trained Dynamic faces quite a challenge at Wagga Greyhound Club after drawing box five for her 320m race on Friday night.
Dynamic has been in career best form over the past few months and has placed in nine of her last 10 starts that has also included three wins.
Roberts said that she'd be up against it on Friday night with the bitch not having the greatest record when having to contend with traffic.
"She is not well drawn and she'd prefer the inside," Roberts said.
"But I didn't think she would win from seven the other day either and she did.
"If you have a look at her run last Friday night at Wagga, she was about six lengths behind when they straightened and she only got beaten by a length.
"So she can run home."
Dynamic is one of four dogs that Roberts has going around on Friday with Princess Keevara also copping an unfavourable draw and will jump from box six in her 320m race.
Quorra Bale and Nellie Creek are also going head-to-head in the same race over 320m.
Roberts believes that Quorra Bale should be the pick of the pair after receiving a slightly better draw which will see her jumping from box four.
"Nellie Creek is badly drawn again so Quorra is probably the pick of those two and she could run a place in there," she said.
"I'd prefer her in closer, but she has won from seven and eight so she can handle any box really."
Fellow Wagga trainer Clint Colaiacovo also has Run Fast Maximus going for his sixth straight win on Friday night.
Run Fast Maximus is one of five dogs going around on Friday night for Colaiacovo with Joyous Reward, Joyous Gift, Joyous Treasure and Seaborg Bale also running at Wagga Greyhound Club.
There is a 10-race card set for Friday night with the first race getting underway at 6.50pm.
