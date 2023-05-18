Blake Jones is searching for a change of luck when he lines up favourite Brooklyn Bridge in the Regional Championships Riverina Final.
Jones and partner Ellen Bartley have had two strong chances in the $100,000 feature before but haven't been able to produce the goods.
Western Sonador finished third in the action packed first edition of the race in 2020 before Forever Yin was second after a chequered run the following year.
Now the Narrandera combination are hoping Brooklyn Bridge can take advantage of a front row draw at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"Western Sonador drew out in 12 the first year, Forever Yin had a bit of trouble in front of him and that's when the eventual winner got off the fence and we weren't able to run it down," Jones said.
"Take nothing away from him (Father Bob) but there's no doubt we've been a bit unlucky but hopefully this is our year to have a bit of luck in it."
READ MORE
Brooklyn Bridge was an impressive winner of his heat after finding the front early.
Jones knows there will be more pressure this time but hopes the four-year-old can rise to the occasion.
"I'm sure there are going to be plenty of moves when you're going around for $100,000," he said. "No one is going to sit back and watch it go that's for sure.
"A couple of years they've gone pretty hard in that first lap so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out, hopefully they just don't go too hard but I'm sure we will cop some pressure at some stage throughout the race."
This race has been on the periphery since the son of Sweet Lou was a two-year-old.
After a second on debut he's won six of his next eight starts and he's into the $100,000 feature off a Coolamon Cup victory.
"We gave him a couple of runs as a two-year-old and always liked him but he was a big, immature thing so we tipped him back out and as soon as we brought him back in as a three-year-old we spoke to Ray (Moore) the owner and didn't overrace him but just pick and choose a few races to try to keep him below a 70 for this race and everything has panned out well so far."
The couple also lines up Be My Girl.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.