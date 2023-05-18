Wagga's Lachlan Cope, Niranjan Gupte, and Casey Younie are stepping their games up even further as part of the Canberra Chill All Stars competition.
Approached by Chill to participate in the tournament based on their form playing for the Wagga Scorchers, Younie and Cope are playing for Blizard while Gupte will take field for Avalanche.
The squads feature the best players from the Capital League and the games act as a selection trial for the Chill Hockey One squad.
Gupte said the group were excited to have their shoulders tapped for the opportunity, each with Hockey One aspirations.
"It's high quality hockey and they use those games to select the Canberra Chill side," Gupte said.
"It's just really good quality hockey, which is good from that aspects, but if you've got aspirations to make it into the Chill, then it's another great opportunity.
"We're all lucky, the three of us, we're pretty excited about it and making that team is something we have strong aspirations for.
"Playing in the national league, with the Canberra Chill, against the best players that Australia has to offer, that's definitely the kind of aspirations you have playing in the Canberra competition."
Literally playing against each other one day and together the next, Gupte said it can be a blessing in disguise.
"I'm a bit used to it because in the local Wagga competition we play against each other regularly," he said.
"It is funny though because we know how we play, when I'm coming up against Casey I know how he likes to drag and that kind of thing.
"We use a bit of insider knowledge against each other."
Missing the first match due to work commitments, Gupte is excited to take the field for the first time with the Avalanche side on Friday night.
Watching the first game on live stream he said both Younie and Cope put on impressive performances.
In just their first year in the Capital League competition, Gupte is hopeful to see even more Scorchers players selected for the All Stars matches in future seasons.
"Hopefully next year with more players getting exposure to the Canberra competition, and the selectors seeing a few more of our players, I think next year we'll get a few more of the boys playing in this competition," he said.
The trio will play in the second game of the Canberra Chill All Stars series on Friday night.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
