Premiership teams to return to Coleambally for reunions

COLEAMBALLY will celebrate some of the club's greatest successes at home on Saturday.
Coleambally Sportsground will come alive as the Blues hold four premiership reunions alongside their clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Coleambally's 1993 premiership team is central to the celebrations and will hold their 30-year reunion, while the club's 2003 reserve grade group will celebrate 20 years since their success.
The Blues will also hold reunions for the 1988 premiership team and the 1998 reserve grade grand-final winning side.
Coleambally president Glen Tooth expects it to be a big day and night for the club.
"We're getting them all together, throwing a blanket over them all and celebrating the four of them," Tooth said.
"We're looking forward to it. It will be good to have everyone back."
Robbie Owen led Coleambally to the 1993 premiership in his second year in charge at the club. The Blues capped off a fine year by beating Rand by 52 points in the grand final.
Owen is looking forward to returning to Coleambally for the reunion on Saturday.
"Everything about Coleambally was great back then, it really was," Owen said.
"The town got right behind us. You win a premiership that's what you play footy for, with your mates, so it was a pretty special time."
On field on Saturday, Coleambally will be boosted by the inclusion of John Tipiloura, who arrived from Tiwi Islands this week.
He will compliment fellow top end recruits Stanley Tipiloura, Dray Thompson and Mark White in the Blues' line-up.
Tooth said the recruits have been great for Coleambally.
"They're going pretty good. They're pretty electric, they're only young fellas," Tooth said.
"They've been good in the community, they've got jobs and are going well and enjoying it in our community.
"We just haven't quite clicked as a team yet. We're poking along nicely but it would be good to get that big scalp."
1993 grand final
Coleambally (125)
5.6 8.8 13.9 19.11
Rand (73)
1.2 4.3 7.4 11.7
Goals: (Coleambally) R Harrington 7, R Miller 3, R Owen 2, K Mannes 2, D McGown 2, A Romagnolo 2, B Mannes; (Rand) P Prentice 5, R Miller 2, T Megson, B Harrison, A Lewis, R O'Connell.
Best: (Coleambally) R Harrington (BOG), M Painting, D Scott, S Mannes, J Buchanan, D Graham; (Rand) S Plunkett, R Miller, P Prentice, P Frauenfelder, M Clarkson, D Kirley.
1988 grand final
Coleambally (122)
5.3 9.7 15.10 18.14
Corowa-Rutherglen (102)
4.0 9.4 11.7 15.12
Goals: (Coleambally) B Mannes 7, D McGown 3, R Owen 2, R Groves 2, L McDermott, T Howe, J Burns, G Geltch; (Corowa-Rutherglen) I Boyd 3, R Dunne 3, R McMaster 2, S Doolan 2, C Gray 2, P Coulston 2, S Heron.
Best: (Coleambally) B Mannes (BOG), D McGown, G Toscan, K Mannes, L McDermott, J Burns; (Corowa-Rutherglen) T O'Neill, S Doolan, R Dunne, R McMaster, I Boyd, W Henderson.
Reserve grade premierships
1998: Coleambally 8.15 (63) d Wahgunyah 9.7 (61)
2003: Coleambally 12.13 (85) d Murray Magpies 8.6 (54)
