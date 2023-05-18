The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Strike over pay dispute at Junee Correctional Facility called off over rumours protesters would be locked out

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A strike by Junee Correctional Centre officers set to take place this weekend has been called off amid a protracted pay dispute. Picture contributed
A strike by Junee Correctional Centre officers set to take place this weekend has been called off amid a protracted pay dispute. Picture contributed

Workers at a Riverina jail have called off a 72-hour strike over a protracted pay dispute just hours before it was set to begin amid rumours workers would be locked out for days if it went ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.