Workers at a Riverina jail have called off a 72-hour strike over a protracted pay dispute just hours before it was set to begin amid rumours workers would be locked out for days if it went ahead.
The United Workers Union had been calling on workers to strike from 6.30am on Friday until 6.30am next Monday, and calling for a ban on overtime during this period.
On Thursday afternoon United Workers Union coordinator Ian Madgwick confirmed the company had withdrawn its strike action due to concerns workers would be locked out for five days if they took part.
"The threat of a further [lockout] after a further three day stoppage was the determining factor in why our members decided not to go ahead with the action," Mr Madgwick said.
He said while the company "hadn't formally notified" the union, "there were rumours going around the site [and] managers were informing our members that if they took action, the company intended to lock them out for five days."
In the lead up to the strike, a spokesperson for The GEO Group Australia said it had been considering its options under the Fair Work Act 2009.
In recent weeks officers at Junee Correctional Facility have been in negotiations over better pay amid tensions over low wage rises in recent years.
Since last December, the union has been bargaining with the private prison operator to secure what it calls a fair pay rise for the workers.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
