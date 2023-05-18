A Riverina town is rallying behind twin babies Ryan and Noah Hey who were born prematurely and placed into the neonatal intensive care unit at Wagga Hospital earlier this year.
When Ganmain Bakery owner Anna Murphy and manager Tracey Boyton heard about a local family doing it tough, the pair jumped into action.
Ganmain's Brittney and Josh Hey had been expecting their first children, twin boys, on April 25, however on January 13, Mrs Hey was rushed to Canberra Hospital where she gave birth to the boys at just 25 weeks.
Given the unexpected arrival of their boys, the pair hadn't been prepared for the boy's arrival and having to stay in Canberra for weeks on end, getting their home ready for newborn boys was a mission impossible.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On March 22, Mrs Murphy and Mrs Boyton brought baskets to keep in their store for community members and staff to make donations from newborn wraps to bibs and bottles.
"We've known the family for a long time, Brittney and Josh have been loyal customers since my husband and I took over in 2015," Mrs Murphy said.
"So I had known them, but then Josh's mum had come in and gave us an update on the babies and we had asked if they were ready given how premature the boys were and she said no, they had nothing.
"We went and brought the basket and all the staff have contributed, then we had our usual coffee group come in on Wednesday and they added a lot in there."
Mrs Murphy said a lot of people who go to the bakery and see the baskets will come back with items to donate.
"I think it's put a smile on Brittney's face because she's been doing it tough to up in Canberra on her own as Josh has had to come back home to work," Mrs Murphy said.
"She was very isolated, so I think seeing there are all these people back home who care has lifted their spirits. It's what you do as a community."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.