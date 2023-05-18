Coming off the bye, Northern Jets are feeling good ahead of their game with East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Coach Sharnie McLean said she knows they're a few spots ahead of them on the Farrer League ladder, but she's anticipating a good game.
Trying not to get bogged down in the ins and outs of other clubs, she's not entirely sure what the EWK team will look like.
"Looking at the ladder, they're sitting above us at the moment so hopefully it'll be quite a competitive game," McLean said.
"I haven't looked quite into their team as such, I do know that their coach Claudia (Barton) because I played with her in the past, she used to be a former Jets girl, coaching out here too, so I know she'll be a big strong impact to their team but it'll be a good game I think.
"When you don't know what you're expecting, you're not thinking, 'oh, we're gonna lose this game' or whatnot, it always makes it a bit more exciting."
After defeating The Rock-Yerong Creek by 50-goals in their last game, McLean said there has been a significant positive shift within the playing group.
"We've started to get that flow on a little bit more and our teamwork is definitely our biggest asset," she said.
"When we start working together as a team, that's when we start picking up and converting a little bit more because we're getting around each other and that encouragement, there's actually a really good feel this year with the girls.
"It's a really good vibe at the moment and especially, because we're that younger team, we've got a few quite young girls in our team, but we're really bonding quite well."
The round six bye came at a good time for the team, giving them a break half-way through the first round of games.
McLean was pleased to have the week off and give her girls a chance to reset.
With a much more even competition this year than previously, McLean is excited to see not only how her team continues to shape up but what others might surprise throughout the year.
"The competition this year, we're all sort of on par, except for obviously Temora and North Wagga who are a little bit stronger, but I feel like the rest of the sides are all quite competitive which is actually really exciting."
Charles Sturt University v Barellan at Peter Hastie Oval
Northern Jets v East Wagga-Kooringal at Ardlethan Sportsground
North Wagga v Marrar at McPherson Oval
Coleambally v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Coleambally Sports Ground
Bye: Temora
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
