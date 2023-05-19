The importance of 'next-level' signalling | Fuel for Thought

Do you signal only because the rules say you must? That's signalling 101 - novice level. Effective signalling will aid the cause of safety by minimising unpredictability and surprise. A turn signal is a message, but it's not your only available message.
What else can you do? Which drivers need a message from you, and in what situations? Think of the occasions when someone's late signal annoyed you and try to avoid doing it yourself. You want to turn left. Signal before you start to slow down. Following drivers will anticipate your slowing and braking.
This is extra useful when youre being tailgated. Oncoming traffic wanting to turn right into the same street would benefit from knowing you're turning. There may be time to go first when it's understood that you will slow down. A driver waiting in the street on the left would appreciate knowing that there is probably no conflict with you. An early signal helps everyone.
When moving into the right-hand lane prior to a turn, do it early and signal the turn early so the traffic behind knows that you're turning right. This is especially helpful if you've just come onto the road from the left. Others will understand for your move to the right lane.
Good signalling in roundabouts is rare. Sometimes a driver will signal right while travelling straight through a roundabout, usually taking the second exit. Sure, the car is curving right because that's the shape of the road, but oncoming traffic will believe there's a right turn happening and a potential conflict. The signal is incorrect. The only signal required from straight through traffic is a left signal to exit the roundabout.
Another turn signal in roundabouts is your speed. If turning right or U-turning, complete your message with both your early signal and your slow speed. There is no place for a quick or late turn decision in a roundabout. This will inflict surprise on others, increasing collision risk. During a right or U-turn at a roundabout the signal should be reversed asap when the next exit is the one you're taking. Signal left so the oncoming traffic is not misled. Holding the right turn signal too long is the most common misleading signal at roundabouts.
Approaching an intersection with limited visibility, an early signal will mean that your intentions are immediately known by traffic that subsequently arrives. Your position on the road will also communicate your intentions, especially if reinforced by appropriate speed and turn signal. Turning left, adopt a left position on the road, or right position when turning right. Make your message obvious. Think of the ways your car transmits a message. Use them effectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.