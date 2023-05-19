The importance of 'next-level' signalling | Fuel for Thought

Another turn signal in roundabouts is your speed. If turning right or U-turning, complete your message with both your early signal and your slow speed. There is no place for a quick or late turn decision in a roundabout. This will inflict surprise on others, increasing collision risk. During a right or U-turn at a roundabout the signal should be reversed asap when the next exit is the one you're taking. Signal left so the oncoming traffic is not misled. Holding the right turn signal too long is the most common misleading signal at roundabouts.