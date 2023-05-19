The Daily Advertiser
The importance of 'next-level' signalling

By Bruce Harper
May 19 2023 - 2:00pm
The importance of 'next-level' signalling | Fuel for Thought
Do you signal only because the rules say you must? That's signalling 101 - novice level. Effective signalling will aid the cause of safety by minimising unpredictability and surprise. A turn signal is a message, but it's not your only available message.

