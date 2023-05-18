The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Joel Field leading from the front after return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Field is enjoying a new leadership role with Gundagai after missing almost all of last season. Picture by Les Smith
Joel Field is enjoying a new leadership role with Gundagai after missing almost all of last season. Picture by Les Smith

After failing to make it through the season-opener last year, Joel Field was determined it wasn't going to be how finished things with Gundagai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.