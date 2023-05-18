After failing to make it through the season-opener last year, Joel Field was determined it wasn't going to be how finished things with Gundagai.
The 28-year-old contemplated retiring after rupturing his biceps to start the Tigers' unbeaten season but is back looking to guide a new-look side get through a tough start to 2023.
"I felt like I've still got a little bit left in me and I would hate to leave on such a low point of my footy," Field said.
"It was only one game, hurting myself and I would like to finish up on a high.
"I'd like to help out the club as much as I can too before I can't play any more."
While Field could have gotten back late last season with the time required to get his body right he didn't feel it was worth the risk.
"I could have played three quarters of the way through the season but how things were money wise with interest rates and everything it got be a bit worried financially about going back and putting my family in a tight spot," Field said.
"I thought that would be it for me but coming into this year I feel I've got myself in a safe place with some assurances that I could play again without getting into too bad of a tight spot."
However Field enjoying being back at the club.
Especially after taking on more of a leadership role.
"I'm really enjoying being around the new fellas and showing them what playing for Gundagai is all about," Field said.
"There are a few younger fellas who have been there ready to play first grade, playing reserve grade for the last couple of years and even some from the 18s looking to have a run in first grade.
"It's really good to have all the young fellas around and having a go at first grade."
His presence through the middle has been one of the few highlights for Gundagai's slow start to the season.
After not losing at all last season, the Tigers have just one win to their credit from the opening four rounds.
Injured co-coach Derek Hay has been thrilled with his impact this season.
He is hoping others can follow in his footsteps to help the Tigers off the bottom of the ladder.
"Joel Field has been excellent and he's starting to lead the younger guys," Hay said.
"We need to take a leaf out of his book and start running hard like he does.
"It's just little things like that but it will come and we're not panicking at all."
Field is confident they can turn things around starting with their clash against Junee at Anzac Park on Saturday.
"We just need to come together as a team, start playing as a team rather than individuals and really want to work for each other to get the results we are after," he said.
"We realised we haven't earned the right just to blow through a team and will be going into this week as we would going up against the hardest team.
"We're hoping to get the result this weekend to keep us up there so we're not chasing our tail towards the end of the year."
Gundagai comes into the clash with an unchanged line up.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
