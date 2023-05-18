COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park will hold a tribute lunch for one of their former coaches on Saturday.
The Demons will hold a tribute lunch for the late Ron Murray at Saturday's game against Coolamon at Crossorads Oval.
The tribute lunch will be held alongside a number of premiership reunions on the day.
Murray coached Collingullie in 1970-71 and stayed at the club for a further three years as a player.
He passed away last year, aged 84.
Collingullie's Russell Meyers said Murray made a big impact during his time at the club.
"Ron was a hell of a nice bloke and we had the highest respect for him," Meyers said.
Murray played one game at Geelong and coached Whitton before his arrival at Collingullie.
He was also a talented boxer, having fought on TV Ringside in Melbourne and was one of the main instigators of boxing at the Wagga Leagues Club.
The luncheon will be held in the clubrooms at Crossroads Oval at 12.30pm on Saturday. Anyone interested in attending should contact Meyers on 0427 438 441.
