The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Drew Kenna hoping second time's the charm with Barrett in Regional Championships

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 18 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera trainer-driver Drew Kenna, with his daughters Camilla, 2, and Scarlett, 3 weeks, has qualified Barrett for the Regional Championships Riverina Final at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
Narrandera trainer-driver Drew Kenna, with his daughters Camilla, 2, and Scarlett, 3 weeks, has qualified Barrett for the Regional Championships Riverina Final at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Barrett is the only horse from last year's Regional Championships to book their place in another final but again bad barrier draws have followed him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.