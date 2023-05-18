Barrett is the only horse from last year's Regional Championships to book their place in another final but again bad barrier draws have followed him.
After finishing third in last year's Regional Championships Riverina Final to progress to the state final, Barrett will again wear the number seven saddlecloth in this year's $100,000 feature at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Narrandera trainer-driver Drew Kenna was hoping his time had come to draw well in the lucrative series.
"I was sure he was due for an inside draw as the last five draws he's had in the series are eight, seven, eight, seven and seven," Kenna said.
"That's the heats last year, the two finals last year and the heat and final last year."
He has overcome the barriers before however with the configuration this time around, Kenna is far from confident.
"I think it is a bit harder this time," he said.
"The way the fields are drawn with six off the front and six off the back line there's no way he can find the fence from five on the front row.
"We're just going to have to poke out and find a gap as we probably won't get on the fence, which is the ideal spot."
However Kenna is pleased with how the seven-year-old comes into the race.
Barrett has won another three races, the latest in November, since performing well in the series last year and came from a long way back to finish third in his heat.
Kenna believes he's going just as well this time around.
"I'm real happy with him and it was a plan from a fairly long way out," he said
"Once he ran third last year I thought if he was around the same mark it would be good to give him another go at it and it has ended up that way.
"I wasn't sure how he would be 12 months on but in my opinion he's just as good this time as he was last year.
"He's the only horse this year who was in the final last year."
Kenna will also line up Ginganing for his first race in the NSW Bred Two Year Old Heat.
However after failing to get a start at Leeton, Cobram and West Wyalong last week, Kenna was hoping to have a little more experience under his belt.
"I've missed out on all those runs so he will need the run but he does go ok," Kenna said.
