Roadworks will cause delays for motorists travelling the Goldfields Way over the next five weeks.
Maintenance work is scheduled for the thoroughfare near Yiddah, around 11 kilometres north of Barmedman, from to "provide a stronger and safer road", Transport for NSW said.
Surface repairs and drainage improvements will be implemented between Clays and Maitlands lanes, with work carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The works start on Monday and - weather permitting - will be complete by July 1.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place and travellers are advised to allow an extra five minutes to the journey.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
