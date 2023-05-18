The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Transport for NSW's submissions report details upgrades to intersections either side of Gobbagombalin Bridge

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW's submissions report, released this week, details feedback from the Wagga community about upgrades planned at the Old Narrandera Road and Travers Street intersections with the Gobba bridge. Picture from file
Transport for NSW's submissions report, released this week, details feedback from the Wagga community about upgrades planned at the Old Narrandera Road and Travers Street intersections with the Gobba bridge. Picture from file

A new report into planned upgrades to major intersections either side of Wagga's Gobbagombalin Bridge has ignored the community's feedback, will cause more congestion and could mean the duplication of the structure never eventuates, according to opponents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.