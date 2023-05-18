A new report into planned upgrades to major intersections either side of Wagga's Gobbagombalin Bridge has ignored the community's feedback, will cause more congestion and could mean the duplication of the structure never eventuates, according to opponents.
Transport for NSW's submissions report, released this week, details feedback from the Wagga community about upgrades planned at the Old Narrandera Road and Travers Street intersections with the Olympic Highway.
The document also provides detailed designs for the two traffic hotspots, which will see traffic lights installed at both locations, where a total of 14 reported crashes occurred during the four years from July 2018 to June 2022.
The Travers Street intersection will be moved 100 metres south of the existing roundabout to make way for two southbound lanes on the Olympic Highway.
There will be 200 metres of new road to realign Travers Street, changes to the Moorong Street northern connection onto the Olympic Highway to create a left-in, left-out arrangement, and a new a northbound right turning lane into Travers Street.
The Old Narrandera Road intersection will include a second right turn lane for traffic exiting onto the Olympic Highway, while the current Boorooma Street ramp will be extended to form a second southbound through lane on the Olympic Highway, merging south of the intersection.
However, 57 per cent of respondents opposed the proposed changes and Wagga Ratepayers Association's president Chris Roche said it was because the bureaucrats didn't listen to community feedback.
"This shows that the government department had no intention of listening to the residents," he said.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said "it isn't clear" to him why Transport for NSW would do a study then disregard community feedback.
Mr Roche thinks the design signals the government has given up on duplication.
"Why are they doing these upgrades now when they're looking at a Gobba Bridge duplication? " he said.
"Or have the government departments been lying to us about the duplication actually not taking place? I think it's going to be pushed down the line."
The bridge duplication has been identified as a future opportunity in the Wagga Transport Plan. "In the next five years, Transport will investigate duplicating Gobbagombalin Bridge to ensure it meets future travel demand," the report said.
Transport for NSW said "duplication of the existing bridge is out of scope for the proposal" and the current project was only dealing with a "short to medium-term solution to improve traffic efficiency and road safety".
"The proposal has been designed to facilitate the duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge in the future," it said.
The report said intersection modelling indicated the bridge was "not currently over capacity at any time" and "acceptable operation ... will be maintained between 2026 and 2036, based on current Wagga growth rates".
Mr Roche maintained the move to install lights at Travers Street was "madness". "You're going to have traffic banking on the bridge," Mr Roche said.
More than 60 per cent of respondents had an issue with the designs. The most common response concerned the duplication of the bridge, which people said would address any traffic issues in the area.
Committee 4 Wagga chief executive Scott Sanbrook said traffic lights were not the answer.
"In fact, they could possibly cause more congestion on the connecting roads and create traffic concerns leading up to where the bridge is accessed," he said.
Respondents preferred roundabouts over traffic lights as well as designated left turns at Travers Street, from Old Narrandera Road onto the highway and from the highway onto Old Narrandera Road. The plan includes a left and through lane for southbound traffic exiting the highway onto Travers Street.
It retains the current left-turn slip lane onto Old Narrandera Road.
The report also outlined Wagga City Council's opposition to the design, specifically the installation of traffic lights. A Transport for NSW spokesperson said "the minister for regional transport and roads this week committed to have discussions in the region soon" with the council and Dr McGirr.
Following initial feedback, the Travers Street design was updated to include a U-turn bay on Moorong Street to allow vehicles wanting to head south to turn and exit via the Kincaid Street roundabout.
Construction is expected to start early next year and take about 12 months to finish.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
