Tumut are looking to back up their best performance of the season to end Young's unbeaten run.
Coming off a win against Gundagai, the Blues are in for another big challenge at Twickenham on Saturday.
However they are counting the toll of their 32-14 win over the Tigers with Dean Bristow, Tom Jeffery and Lewis Arragon all out of the side.
In a bid to keep some kind of continuity, Tumut have moved Robbie Byatt into centre with Tom Hickson heading to five-eighth.
"We wanted to keep Billy (Bridgeman) on the wing there as he's a bit of a bigger body and Young have some fairly big wingers," co-coach Lachlan Bristow said.
"Robbie has played there before and he was comfortable there."
Tumut's depth will really be put to the test with Zac Masters and Jacob Toppin already on the sidelines.
However Bristow is just looking to bring the same attitude that worked against Gundagai.
"I just want to see everything we did last weekend transition into this week," he said.
"All the little things like our attitude and our defensive line speed were really good and while we do do well getting up for those Gundagai games trying to back it up seven days later is our main goal."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
