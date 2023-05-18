Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is hoping that his side can continue building on their recent strong form this weekend against Leeton-Whitton.
After a less than ideal start to the season, the Tigers have since bounced back with strong victories against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon.
After finding their feet over the past two games, Stephenson said the focus for his side would be making sure to keep building on those strong performances.
"I suppose the challenge ahead is trying to string some form together now," Stephenson said.
"We started 0-2 and to fight our way back to 2-2 is probably as good as it could've been.
"We've now just got to continue playing the level of footy that we've played over the last couple of games."
While many could easily expect the Tigers to claim the four points on Saturday, Stephenson maintained that they definitely wouldn't be underestimating the Crows especially since they are playing at home.
"I watched them play against Coolamon a few weeks back knowing we had Coolamon and Leeton back-to-back," he said.
"I got a good look at Leeton and they play a pretty spirited style of footy for a really young group.
"Going over there is never easy and we are looking forward to it."
A major reason for the Tigers success in recent weeks is their fantastic defensive efforts and Stephenson said he's been pretty happy with how his side has bounced back from a pretty disappointing performance against Turvey Park back in round one.
"I think probably since that Turvey Park game we've been pretty stingy and kept good sides in Ganmain and Coolamon to around 50 points and under," he said.
"That's been a big focus for us as it has over the pre-season."
The Tigers are expected to make up to four changes to the side that defeated Coolamon with Ben Kelly, Harry Kelly, Jackson Kelly and Shaun Flanigan all likely to miss the Crows clash through unavailability.
While losing a lot of talent in that quartet, Stephenson said their omission would provide an opportunity for some players that have been performing well in reserve grade.
"There will be a few guys that will come in," he said.
"We are pretty fortunate that it's decent timing and it looks like Iggy Lyons is fit to play if he's selected as is Lahn Shepherd.
"Fraser Yates went back to the reserves on the weekend just gone and performed pretty well and Matt Jackson is another guy that possibly gets an opportunity."
The omissions also potentially offer up an opportunity for young midfield pair Sam McNaughton and Jeremy Piercy to start on-ball against the Crows.
"There is a potential those two boys start on-ball this week," Stephenson said.
"We just have to wait and see what we do in terms of match-ups and what mix we are going for in our midfield this week."
