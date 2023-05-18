Tolland are in for what may be their biggest challenge yet this season when they play Lake Albert at home on Sunday.
Coach Daniel Okot believes cohesive play and moving as a unit could be the difference for his team in getting over the line.
"I think our whole team is a well well-oiled machine, we've been working on our press so we're very organised and our transitional play is exceptional so across the page," Okot said.
Focusing on having a strong mentality heading into the game, Okot is confident his team has what it takes.
"It's all about mentality, we showed that we could do it against last year's premiership winners Leeton United, we went into it with a very good mentality, very positive so it's the same approach here," he said.
"Of course training comes into it as well, we train for it and we have confidence in our ability, we trust each other more now, the chemistry is getting better and better so it should be exciting to see what happens in this game."
Playing at Kessler Park, Okot said there's a distinct home field advantage, with his side comfortable on the pitch.
"Obviously we train on Kessler, so we know how the pitch holds up the ball and how it moves around," he said.
"We do feel like we do have a home ground advantage, even at our last game against Cootamundra, we took the game away and also having our supporters there really gives us another incentive to play well."
So far this season Okot has been particularly happy with the games of Charlton Zahra and Lewis Crowley.
In the opening rounds Zahra has already scored more goals this season than he did all of last year while Crowley has adapted well to a new role.
"The surprise player is Lewis, he's one of our full-backs, he's had some amazing performances," Okot said.
"It'll be interesting to see how he goes up against Lake Albert because I know they've got some fast forwards and they like using their wings."
Coming to Tolland from Henwood Park's folded first grade side, Crowley had initially wanted to play win but Okot identified his defending potential during pre-season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
