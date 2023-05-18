Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Olivia Jolliffe is looking forward to a challenging game against Coolamon this weekend.
Coming off the back of a nine goal win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last weekend, Jolliffe said the side is yet to reach its full potential.
"Last week really wasn't our best game on Sunday, whether it was the additional day and we were just a bit out of whack there, it's been consistent but the next few weeks will give us an indication of where we really sit," Jolliffe said.
"There have been some games where it's been quite comfortable and not knowing the level of skill in each team, or the expectation coming into each team, is really great because you go in all guns blazing being like we don't know what you have."
With five new faces in the team this year, Jolliffe knows they don't have the flow and connection some of their opponents do.
With four games under their belts she can see it coming together, but she knows it could take a year for them to really find their flow.
"I think there's five out of the seven that have either come back or a brand new to the club, so it's really just about adapting to how one another play and the timing in that," Jolliffe said.
"Teams that play together for a number of years, you can expect peaks and troughs but they always go back to basics being able to facilitate clean drives and knowing where someone's preferred side is, and leading to the ball at a certain pace, and what happens when you bring a new team together, it takes a few games if not half a season to really mould that knowledge or have that knowledge sink in for players across the board.
"What we've really tried to focus on in our training is playing through our strengths and adapting to our strengths rather than going in with a 'this is how it must be done each and every time' mentality."
Jolliffe is anticipating good height from the Coolamon squad and a tightly contested game.
"Coolamon has jumped out of the blocks and they've done some awesome recruiting, so no doubt it'll be a tough match, you know, and I expect us to be to be really pushed on Saturday," she said.
"There's a bit of height, both ends have got, I think, some tall girls there, so we're excited and up for the challenge."
Playing to their own game quarter by quarter and not getting caught up in what Coolamon throw at them will be key in maintaining control for the Demons.
"The motivation really is to improve on what we've been working on and taking it one quarter at a time because as soon as we fall into trying to win a game in the third quarter or tin the second quarter, that's when we really find ourselves undone," she said.
"We're conscious of making sure that we're just playing our game."
Collingullie-Glenfield Park v Coolamon at Crossroads Oval
Leeton-Whitton v Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground
Turvey Park v Griffith at Maher Oval
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Mangoplah Sports Ground
Bye: Narrandera
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
