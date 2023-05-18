The Daily Advertiser
Wagga man Tyler Disbury refused bail over stolen local anaesthetic vials, cocaine possession charges after business raided

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 18 2023
Wagga man Tyler Disbury is facing multiple charges in the Wagga Local Court after a major drug bust last week. File picture
A man accused of possessing stolen anaesthetic vials, drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime remains behind bars after he was arrested during a police raid on a Wagga CBD business last week.

