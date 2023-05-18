A man accused of possessing stolen anaesthetic vials, drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime remains behind bars after he was arrested during a police raid on a Wagga CBD business last week.
Detectives swooped on a Baylis Street business on Friday morning, arresting Wagga man Tyler Disbury, 27, as part of a major police operation investigating the distribution of cocaine in the city.
Disbury was subsequently charged with supplying a prohibited drug, receiving/disposing of stolen property and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
In documents tendered to the court, police allege between 3.10pm and 3.30pm on April 1, Disbury received a number of Lidocaine liquid vials despite knowing they had been stolen.
Police further allege between 3.10pm and 4pm on the same day, Disbury knowingly dealt with $1500, despite knowing it was the proceeds of crime.
A further charge alleges Disbury supplied 2.4 grams of cocaine.
On Wednesday, Wagga Local Court heard he was in custody and he made no application for release.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd formally refused Disbury bail and adjourned the matter to July 19.
Disbury was one of three people charged last week over the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in Wagga.
A 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are also now before the court.
Police established Strike Force Bohr in September last year to investigate the distribution of cocaine in Wagga.
Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to the Wagga Region Enforcement Squad (RES), with assistance from Monaro and South East RES, Riverina Police District and Traffic and Highway Patrol executed three search warrants in Estella, Wagga and Lake Albert on May 11 and 12.
During a search of an Estella home, police seized vapes, knuckle dusters, prescription medication, $18,950 in Australian currency, designer shoes and electronic devices and towed three vehicles from the property.
The 24-year-old man faced court last week, where he was formally refused bail to reappear on July 12.
The 32-year-old woman was granted conditional bail to face Wagga Local Court on June 28.
Police said investigations under Strike Force Bohr are continuing.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
