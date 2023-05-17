A woman caught on camera screaming at a child on a central Wagga street before dragging them by the hair has admitted to the assault.
The former Mount Austin woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, entered guilty pleas to one count of domestic common assault and one count of contravening a prohibition/restriction in an apprehended domestic violence order in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Officers from the Riverina Police District charged the 37-year-old woman in March following an investigation into the domestic violence-related incident.
Police said the woman assaulted a three-year-old girl on Docker Street in Wagga about 12.30pm on February 25.
The incident sparked outrage at the time after it was recorded and widely circulated on Wagga-based Facebook groups and pages.
The video appeared to show an adult female screaming at a small child to "come here" before the woman dragged the child towards them by the hair.
In the footage, which appeared to have been captured on a mobile phone from across the street, the child was then seen rubbing their head as if in pain.
Following inquiries, police arrested the woman at a home in Mount Austin on March 2.
She was then taken to Wagga police station, where she was charged.
In court on Wednesday, the woman's solicitor said she pleaded guilty to both offences.
The court heard the woman had since relocated to Muswellbrook and requested the matter be dealt with there instead.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd agreed and adjourned the case to Muswellbrook Local Court on May 30.
