As participation in women's and girls soccer continues to grow, mother and daughters are getting more opportunities to play alongside each other.
Stacey Collins and Isabel McInnes are one local pair hoping they'll get that chance.
Isabel, 11, has been playing soccer for eight years and said she loves running around alongside her friends each week.
Stepping up into the youth girls competition this season, she's enjoyed the opportunity to play longer games on the bigger field.
"Soccer is a good sport because you can make friends and have fun and meet other people," Isabel said.
"I like the game because you get to interact with others and play against others, anyone can play it.
"You can just try your best and if you like it you should play it again."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Playing right-wing, Isabel is a transitional player who uses her speed to attack the ball but is happy to drop back when her team needs her.
Moving into the youth girls competition, Isabel said she enjoys being able to play alongside all girls.
"When I played mixed I was one of only two girls in the team and me and the boys obviously didn't communicate as much," she said.
"When you have girls on your team it makes it a lot easier to score."
With Female Football Week running from May 19 to May 28, Football Wagga is giving the pair, and many like them, an opportunity to play at the same ground.
Moving their youth girls and senior women's games to Saturday evening at Rawlings Park, junior players have a rare chance to stay on and watch the senior teams they'll soon venture into.
"Two weekends ago I got to play at the Showgrounds, which is mum's home field, which is pretty cool," Isabel said.
With a long future in the game ahead of her, she's hoping to play alongside her mum one day.
"There's definitely a lot of exciting stuff we could do together, we do play together when we're training and stuff, we interact very well, it's very nice because we get to see each other when we're playing rather than just me watching from the sideline," Isabel said.
"She can give me tips and help me, so when I do a throw in and lift my back foot she says next time to keep my foot on the ground.
"It's a bit hard when parents don't understand it and you do, because you try and talk them through it but they don't know."
Collins, who has played soccer her whole life, played alongside her mother for several years and said it's a bucket list item to play with her daughter now.
"I was very fortunate enough when I was 16, I started playing with my mum in the senior team, and I see that happening for me and Isabel," Collins said.
"I'm very hopeful that will happen for me and Isabel."
Isabel said that she doesn't think she could ever get sick of watching and playing soccer with her mum.
Football Wagga's girls and women's sides will play at Rawlings Park from 3:25pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.