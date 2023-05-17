The Daily Advertiser
Next generation coming through would like to see their mothers play too

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Isabel McInnes and mum Stacey Collins are hopeful they'll play together in many more Female Football Weeks, maybe even on the same team one day. Picture by Les Smith
Isabel McInnes and mum Stacey Collins are hopeful they'll play together in many more Female Football Weeks, maybe even on the same team one day. Picture by Les Smith

As participation in women's and girls soccer continues to grow, mother and daughters are getting more opportunities to play alongside each other.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

