The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga queen Rose Quartz say IDAHOBIT more important than ever after threats to drag acts

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bianca Lubke, founder of the Alphabet Soup Youth Group says more needs to be done to combat Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. Picture by Ash Smith
Bianca Lubke, founder of the Alphabet Soup Youth Group says more needs to be done to combat Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga drag act Rose Quartz isn't surprised by the recent hate directed at drag performers across the country - she's seen it first hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.