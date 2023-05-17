Wagga drag act Rose Quartz isn't surprised by the recent hate directed at drag performers across the country - she's seen it first hand.
A number of drag queen story time events across the country have been cancelled in recent weeks due to safety concerns, firming her belief Australia still has a long way to go in relations with members of the LGBTQIA+ community
Performer Dolly Diamond received a death threat in the lead-up to a performance at Mount Gambier Library in March and Bathurst-based artist Betty Confetti was forced to cancel an upcoming appearance at a Goulburn library due to intimidating behaviour aimed at council staff.
"It's a very sad step backwards that's coming from a place of hatred more than anything, as well as potentially fear," Miss Quartz said.
She thinks the recent backlash is tangled up in growing anti-trans sentiment in Australia, the result of anti-trans activists copying American trends.
"Australia's had a tendency to sort of follow the trends that are happening in America," Ms Quartz said.
"Trans and drag queens have always gone hand in hand together."
Australia has a rich tradition of family friendly drag acts in the vein of Barry Humphries, she said, despite what appears to some as a new "gay agenda".
Miss Quartz has made attempts over the years to bring a drag story time to Wagga but eventually shelved the idea due to safety concerns.
She recounts an incident on Mardi Gras weekend in Wagga in 2020 when she and three other queens were attacked - she wants to see more understanding from the wider community.
"Wagga does get really brave and gay one time a year. But as a gay man who's also a drag queen in that town, it was scary," she said.
"Understanding is a much easier muscle to develop than hate, and that a lot of these people are doing it from a place of misunderstanding ... I don't think anyone really chooses to hate the queer community ... a lot of it is taught."
Yesterday was the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) and made for a timely reminder that more needs to be done to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Bianca Lubke started the Alphabet Soup Youth Group, an under 18s group for queer youth, and she has been left "heartbroken" by recent events.
"[IDAHOBIT] is really important because while we have really important celebrations like Mardi Gras and Pride, we do need to take time out of our day to also acknowledge the unfortunate bad behaviour that the community still faces," she said.
"And to be able to feel a bit more empowered and to be able to fight back against that negative vibe."
She agreed Wagga could do more outside of Mardi Gras to promote inclusivity.
"Wagga still has a bit of lengths to go," she said.
"Obviously, there are steps in the right direction with Mardi Gras, but for places like schools, businesses ... [we] really would appreciate that little bit of a step further of promoting the accessibility and inclusivity year round."
