Marrar midfielder Angus Kent is facing a stint on the sidelines for an alleged kick.
Temora cited Kent this week, alleging he kicked Bayley Blackwell in the opening term of their 40-point loss to Marrar at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
The Kangaroos have cited Kent for intentionally or carelessly kicking another person. They say the alleged incident took place in the 12th minute mark of the first quarter.
Blackwell came off shortly afterwards and played no further part in the game.
Marrar have been given until 5pm on Wednesday to respond with statements and evidence.
It will then be forwarded to the AFL NSW-ACT match review panel to be looked at.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Meantime, East Wagga-Kooringal recruit Liam Hard has accepted a reprimand for striking in his first game in Hawks colours.
Hard was reported for striking a Coleambally player late in the final quarter of the Hawks' 84-point win at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Given the low level nature of the offence, Hard was able to accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
Leeton-Whitton's Jaxon Ryan has also accepted a reprimand from the weekend.
Ryan was reported for striking Turvey Park's Hayden Smith in the seventh minute of the final term of their big loss to the Bulldogs at Leeton Showground on Saturday.
Being another low level offence, Ryan accepted a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
