Wagga's Tarnayar Hinch will take the field on Thursday in the opening round of the Women's National Championships in Queensland.
The five-eighth player will run out with the First Nations Gems in her first nationals campaign.
The competition features 12 teams composed of the best rugby league players from across Australia and New Zealand.
Hinch said her selection in the Gems side was an exciting reward for years of hard work and dedication.
"I was excited, I did so much training and hard work, I was travelling for hours and not getting back until two or one in the morning, so it showed that hard work does pay off," Hinch said.
The team features First Nations talent from across Australia and didn't have their first training run together until the week of the tournament.
Hinch isn't concerned though and said the team has gelled together almost instantly.
"I think it's just how blackfullas play, they know where you are and what to do already, you don't even need to tell them what to do because they know what to do already," she said.
Training and playing alongside First Nations people from across the country, Hinch said it's been rewarding to share her culture and have others share their culture with her.
"It's an Indigenous team, we're learning about culture and playing," she said.
Playing against Ahi Ka Aotearoa (New Zealand) in their opening round game, the 2023 Gems will be the first team to dance before the game.
"This is the first time we'll be doing a dance before the game," Hinch said.
"The Kiwi's will do their dance and then we'll do our dance before the game as well, it's another chapter to the journey, learning new things, it's cool.
"It's about family and Earth, that's our mother so we should respect that, and bringing us all together.
"It's showing our respect to them (Kiwi's) and welcoming them onto our Country."
Excited and nervous to play for the first time, Hinch is hopeful the competition will bring her one step closer to getting an NRLW contract.
With time in the Canberra Raiders program and in NSW Country Championships leading into Nationals, she's feeling good about where her game is.
Despite any watching eyes, Hinch said she'll do her best to focus on the game at hand and not waste energy on those who might be around.
"I just want to focus on my game, and how we're going to play," she said.
"I don't want to think about that stuff too much, it makes you nervous."
First Nations Gems begin their National Championships Campaign against Ahi Ka Aotearoa at UAA Park, Gold Coast at 12:30 on Thursday.
First Nations Gems: Tarnayar Hinch, Jasmin Morrissey, Baylee Davies, Iesha Duckett, Keisha-leigh Coolwell, Tikirah-Ann Douglas, Tamika Bull, Vanique Malayta , Taneka Todhunter, Ahlivia Ingram, Cheynoah Amone, Kate Fallon, Rease Casey, Jairel-Ellen Martin-Savage, Chloe Buttigieg, Tanisha Ahmat, Shayla Moreton-Stewart, Jaminey Weatherall, Tiarna West, Indianna Tillett. Coach: Jessica Skinner.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
