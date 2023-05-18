Giant bugs, aerial acrobatics and a magic stunt clown are just a few of the epic entertainments lined up for the 2023 Batlow CiderFest on the weekend.
Batlow CiderFest event organiser Karly Flynn said there is plenty for attendees to be excited about this year.
"We have a lot of local musicians performing this year and a lot of street theatre," she said.
"We have roaming entertainment including giant bugs, we have the Zana Aerial Dance Academy coming, magic stunt clown The Pretty Amazing Jono, we have the Coota Bollywood All Stars coming and we also have 170 Black Dog Ride members coming.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are encouraging people to go and speak with the members, get to know a bit about them and say hi."
The annual festival held in May puts the country's best cider on show, but with delicious food, alternative beverages like beer and wine, non-alcoholic drink options and entertainment - it isn't limited to a specific group of people.
"There's something for everyone," Mrs Flynn said.
With autumn in full force, Mrs Flynn said it's a sight not to be missed.
"It's such a beautiful venue, it's held in Pioneer Street which is lined with trees - so it's a stunning display of colours," she said.
"It's a glorious space, the vibes are good, it's like a big street party."
Buses will be running from Tumut and Tumbarumba on the day.
CiderFest will run on Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 4:30pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at; batlowciderfest.com.au, or at the gates on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.