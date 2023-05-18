The Daily Advertiser
Batlow CiderFest 2023 to host the region's biggest street party

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 10:00am
Local performers will be taking to the big stage at the 2023 Batlow CiderFest. Picture supplied
Giant bugs, aerial acrobatics and a magic stunt clown are just a few of the epic entertainments lined up for the 2023 Batlow CiderFest on the weekend.

