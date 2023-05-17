The Daily Advertiser
Maas Group Holdings confident of plan to develop childcare centre and small subdivision in central Wagga

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Developers Maas Group Holdings have plans to turn the site of the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a childcare and adjoining block on Spring Street into residential subdivision. Picture by Ash Smith
The developers behind an ambitious plan to transform a large block of land in central Wagga into a childcare centre and small subdivision are confident they'll gain approval despite a recent council decision to knock back a childcare centre in Turvey Park.

