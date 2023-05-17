The developers behind an ambitious plan to transform a large block of land in central Wagga into a childcare centre and small subdivision are confident they'll gain approval despite a recent council decision to knock back a childcare centre in Turvey Park.
Developers Maas Group Holdings have plans to turn the site of the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a 132-placement childcare facility worth $1.5 million.
Maas Property Development Director Michael Noonan told The Daily Advertiser said his firm invested in Wagga because of its "significant population" and diverse economy with long term future growth potential.
And also as a city with a significant need for childcare.
"We are excited by the prospect of this childcare facility which will support the Wagga community currently experiencing a significant shortage and demand for these services," he said.
And despite similar childcare centre proposals not making it through council, Mr Noonan is confident that the Maas proposal will be accepted as the previous use for the site involved children and community uses.
Maas will look to appoint a specialist childcare operator via an EOI process, and in particular will look for companies with a proven track record in staff retention.
A further development application reveals Maas also owns the adjoining block of land to the back of the PCYC on Spring Street, snapping up the whole 6,703 sqm land package in October last year and Mr Noonan said the company has plans to turn that block into residential space.
They've proposed to divide the site, formerly used for teaching children road safety, into three lots, each sized 704 m2 and put them up for sale to be developed.
Maas is targeting a mid-2024 completion date for the childcare centre and expects the subdivision will be ready to settle in early 2024.
Dubbo-based Maas has a portfolio of commercial, industrial and self-storage assets in Wagga and Albury and operates across NSW, QLD and Victoria with a portfolio of commercial property assets across the commercial, industrial, self-storage, childcare, retail and hotel and serviced apartment segments.
