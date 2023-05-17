The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga SES volunteer Murray Tuvale says the service has given him newfound purpose

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga SES volunteer Clifford Rose with fellow Wagga volunteer Murray Tuvale discussing the correct usage of the chainsaws. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga SES volunteer Clifford Rose with fellow Wagga volunteer Murray Tuvale discussing the correct usage of the chainsaws. Picture by Taylor Dodge

To truly make an impact in the community, one must lead by example - at least that's the philosophy that led 20-year-old Murray Tuvale to join the NSW SES Wagga Unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.