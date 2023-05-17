To truly make an impact in the community, one must lead by example - at least that's the philosophy that led 20-year-old Murray Tuvale to join the NSW SES Wagga Unit.
The passionate mental health advocate said joining the SES as a volunteer has helped with his mental health, and he is encouraging other youth to follow suit.
"I've been in the SES for a year and a bit now," he said.
"I had seen a few long-term members out and about and I wanted to be one of those guys who were out helping out during one of the big flood events last year in Wagga when the water was very high.
"I wanted to be a part of that and build up engagement with the community."
But more than that, Mr Tuvale wanted to be an example of how taking a small leap of faith towards a new goal could be life-changing.
"I'm a very big advocate for youth mental health and I believe getting youth out and engaging with the community can be a really big towards something bigger.
"A lot of youth are lost nowadays and I think having something to do can be a great way to really find your way in the community."
For Mr Tuvale, he was looking for something to do that had meaning.
"When I joined the SES I wanted a different kind of purpose than just doing what I had been doing and I think it's been a really good way to achieve that," he said.
Currently, there are 65 SES volunteers attached to the Wagga unit, with 754 across the region.
It is a number members would like to see grow.
NSW SES Southern Zone commander Ben Pickup said the more volunteers they have, the more help they can deliver to the community.
"We are encouraging more people to get involved with the SES, as we saw last year the extreme floods we have had, the more volunteers we have, we're able to share amongst the community in times of need," he said.
Those interested in volunteering can contact the desired unit via their Facebook page or through the SES website at; SES.NSW.gov.au.
