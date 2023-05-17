The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa is heading to the Australian Club Championships with only winning on his radar

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa is hoping to bring home the gold medal at this weekend's Australian Club Championships being held in Adelaide. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa is hoping to bring home the gold medal at this weekend's Australian Club Championships being held in Adelaide. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa is heading to the Australian Club Championships with only gold on his radar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.