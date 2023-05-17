Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa is heading to the Australian Club Championships with only gold on his radar.
Some of Australia's best amateur boxers are converging on Adelaide this weekend for the championships and Simbwa is hoping to be able to add another title to his impressive resume.
"I'm looking forward to it and I'm really prepared for it," Simbwa said.
"I'm looking to come back with a gold medal because I feel ready and I've trained hard.
"I've had a good preparation for the tournament and I've done everything that I was asked to do by my coach.
"I'm ready to go and I feel good and prepared."
In addition to going up against some of Australia's best, Simbwa also has the opportunity to test himself against some quality talent from overseas with boxers from the United Kingdom, England and New Zealand also set to compete.
While sometimes only getting to have one fight while heading away to tournaments, Simbwa was hoping to potentially have three fights across the three day event.
Simbwa also heads into the championships with a load of confidence after recently winning the NSW PCYC State Title.
His opponent Malcom Matthes is the current Boxing NSW State Champion and claimed the bronze medal at last year's Australian titles.
Simbwa was happy with his fight and believed that it sets him up well for a strong performance at the championships this weekend.
"It was a really good fight," he said.
"I was really happy with how I fought."
In addition to his usual training at Barefoot Boxing with coaches Tony Abbott and Anthony Hill, Simbwa has also been preparing for the championships by sparring with professional boxer Justis Huni.
Huni has held the Australian Heavyweight Title since 2020 and is preparing for a fight in Las Vegas next month.
Simbwa said it was great to be able to spar with someone of Huni's calibre and said that he got a lot out of the sessions with the heavyweight champion.
"We went to Sydney and did some sparring with him," he said.
"It was really cool and I was really amazed with how I sparred with him.
"He's on a different level as he's an Australian champion and a professional.
"I was really amazed with how I took it and we did six rounds and he was pushing me hard."
Fellow Barefoot Boxing member Nelson Kirby Gilchrist is also heading to Adelaide and is in some pretty decent form of his own after claiming a strong win at the PCYC King of the Ring back in March.
