It was a great day for the East Wagga-Kooringal junior footballers on Sunday with both their under 13's and under 11's teams claiming wins against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The under 11's Hawks claimed their first victory of the year after surviving a late comeback from the Magpies to run out winners 2.3 (15) to 2.2 (14).
The under 13's Hawks also were victorious over the Magpies after bouncing back from a slow start to win 6.6 (42) to 4.5 (29).
Under 13's coach Craig DePiazza said it was fantastic for the boys to grab a win on Sunday.
"It was really exciting for them," DePiazza said.
"We are a bit low on numbers this year but the kids that we've got are great and really enthusiastic.
"They are just a great bunch of kids and it was good to see them get a bit of a reward for the last couple of weeks."
While emerging from the game victorious, DePiazza said they definitely didn't have things easy as the Hawks found themselves trailing at quarter time.
"They got the jump on us early," he said.
"We were probably a little bit flat footed and then it was a pretty physical game.
"We ended up with a few injuries and ended up having to play two short towards the end.
"Our boys fought back really well and I was really proud of the way they went."
The win against the Magpies their record to 2-2 and DePiazza has been impressed with his side's development throughout the opening four games of the season.
"It's been really good and there's been plenty of improvement," he said.
"We are light on numbers which makes it a little bit tough, but we've got plenty of quality in there and the kids that we've got are really good.
"They are learning every week and the improvement we've shown from round one to last week was massive and that's really exciting for them."
The Hawks are one of a couple of under 13's sides that are currently a few numbers short and DePiazza said they have got plenty of room if anyone was interested in joining up for the rest of the season.
Ethan Tucker continued his really strong start to the season with three goals against the Magpies while Finn Hallam also had a really good game.
Max Beard was the best for the Magpies while Frazer Jones, Bodhi Poole and Caiden Brown all had solid performances.
In the other games from the under 13's competition, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park while Coolamon were victorious over North Wagga.
Turvey Park also continued their strong start to the year with a good win against Wagga Swans while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defeated Wagga Tigers.
On the court, the Magpies reigned supreme taking home two wins from their three games with their under 15's (55-1) and under 13's (51-7) both claiming strong victories.
However the under 12's Hawks were able to continue their undefeated start to the season winning 44-7 against the Magpies.
