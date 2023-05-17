The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Boy, 17, allegedly clocked doing 148km/h in 80 km/h zone on Back Yanco Road

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three drivers will be spending time off the road as a result of three separate incidents over the weekend. Picture file
Three drivers will be spending time off the road as a result of three separate incidents over the weekend. Picture file

A teenage driver caught screaming through an 80km/h zone at almost twice that speed is one of a string of Leeton motorists busted doing the wrong thing behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.