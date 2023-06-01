The sixth instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with Lauren Davis on violin and Hamish Tait on piano exploring Beethoven sonatas. Free entry at Room R1 at the Con in Simmons Street. The full series program can be found at http://www.rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Remember The King with Elvis by Anthony Petrucci live at Tilly's. It's not too late for show only tickets, which are available online through Eventbrite until today and then it's down to limited tickets at the door. Show begins at 8pm.
Local artist Derek Motion opens his first solo exhibition at The Curious Rabbit. Waterscapesis a collection of new works inspired by Australian landscapes and waterways. It launches at 6pm and runs until June 30.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with the hilarious Tom Ballard headlining after some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer. Doors open to the show at Tilly's at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
Lego lovers will find themselves in heaven as the Wagga Brick Show opens At Wagga RSL Club for the first of two big days of all things mini. The first session of three two-hour sessions opens at 10am. Tickets from $10, book a session through Trybooking.
Sequins and sneakers make for the perfect pair as Shaw Street Children's Centre looks to future expansion and renovation. Attendees are asked to wear sequins and sneakers for fundraising cocktail night at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, with drinks on deck and some huge prizes up for grabs from 6.30pm.
Father and daughter duo Darren and Olivia Coggan are on the road after recording an EP together during the COVID lockdown. The Golden Guitar-winner and his up-and-comer daughter will perform the full EP as well as a selection of favourites and other originals at the Riverina Playhouse from 8pm. Tickets from civictheatre.com.au.
The Vilomah Community will for the first time host a major gala night fundraiser, bringing bereaved families, supporters and community members together for a night of fun and purpose. Break out the formalwear to join Vilomah in providing crucial support to families grieving the loss of their child. Tickets are $100 and cover a three-course meal. It starts at the Wagga Rules Club at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Fresh off an oh so close campaign to make it to the world's biggest metal festival, Wagga band Artifact will launch its new EP Insurrection and music video for Mass Psychosis at the Curious Rabbit. Launch kicks off at 7pm, tickets $15 through Humanitix.
Another night of laughs is on the cards as Riverina Comedy Club hits the road to Albury. If you missed the Wagga gig, head to the Albion Hotel and pack in a few laughs with Tom Ballard and the local line-up.
Break out the boots and hit Coolamon Road for the Downside Bush Dance. The Tin Shed Rattlers are keen to see plenty of people there for the usual line-up of great dances and music. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children, cash only at the door. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Flowerdale Lagoon for the lagoon loops run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Get back to Wagga RSL for the last four hours of Wagga Brick Show. Book a slot in the opening half or get in for the final one at noon.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
Slammin Drams is the house band for June as the Bidgee Blues and Roots Club unravels the cords for the open mic afternoon at Tilly's. Doors open at 2pm, message the club's Facebook page if you'd like to play and walk-ups are welcome.
