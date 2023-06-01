The Daily Advertiser
What's on in Wagga this weekend: Comedian Tom Ballard, Lego Brick Show, Artifact launches EP

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 11:00am
Tom Ballard headlines Riverina Comedy Club, Wagga Brick Show opens on Saturday and local metalheads Artifact launch their EP on Sunday. Pictures supplied, from file
THURSDAY

  • Karoke, The Vic, 10pm

The sixth instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with Lauren Davis on violin and Hamish Tait on piano exploring Beethoven sonatas. Free entry at Room R1 at the Con in Simmons Street. The full series program can be found at http://www.rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.

