The fourth instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with Guitariffic! featuring Hamish Strathdee and Emma-Shay Gallenti-Guilfoyle. It also features the RCM's senior guitar ensemble, Guitarists Feast. Free entry Wagga Art Gallery, however bookings are required through Humanitix. The full series program can be found at http://www.rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.
Get more local music talent into your ears with Mater Dei Catholic College's Live and Loud. Performers from years 7 to 12 - including a 20-piece band, rock band, vocal ensemble and lead vocalists - cover an epic set list of everything from musical theatre to rock and pop. Thursday and Friday night shows start at 6.30pm at the Riverina Playhouse. Tickets $15 to $20 from civictheatre.com.au.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Metalheads rejoice - Firestorm's Road to Wacken tour hits Wagga with locals Artifact, Filthy Rocks and Summit in support. Gig starts at 8pm, tickets available through Moshtix.
Don't miss the last show of Live and Loud by Mater Dei Catholic College. It starts at 6.30pm at Riverina Playhouse.
Award-winning author Robbie Arnott is the special guest at One Book One Wagga - the city's biggest book club - for its 10th anniversary celebrations at The Gardens from 7pm. Tickets $75.
Find yourself some bargains among the 45,000 books up for grabs at the annual Wagga Book Fair. Doors to Kyeamba Smith Hall at Wagga Showground open at 8am for the first day of the fair. Entry is $2 per adult and you can fill a bag of books for just $50. A feature table offers old, rare and collectable items.
Then head over the hill to Sturt Public School for the Wagga Stamp and Coin Fair. Seven dealers will be attending the biannual fair, where market-goers may also have their collections valued at the valuations and stamp club bargain table. Entry is $2.
Take off to Tarcutta for a leisurely drive and a great range at the village's monthly markets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. There will be plenty of home-grown products, plants and jewellery and more on offer. Curb your hunger with a barbecue, sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for purchase.
The Kooringal Hotel is getting in early and inviting the community to an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea from 10am to 11am, fundraising for the Cancer Council. Call 6922 6370 to RSVP.
Some of the country's best boutique ciders, local craft brews and cold climate wines will be on show this weekend at Batlow's CiderFest. Head up to the Snowy Valleys for a delicious day in the autumn hues of the main street and take in as much as you can from the 11 vendors offering a sip and more than a dozen tasty food providers. The stage comes to life with music from 10am, and there will be market stalls and more. Shuttle buses run from Tumut and Tumbarumba, bookings required. Festival tickets and bus bookings available at batlowciderfest.com.au.
Break out the cowboy boots and best (but not too precious) black tie outfit and hit the road to the Finley Ricestrippers B&S Ball. A favourite on the circuit, the FRSB throws open the gates to the showground at 9am and then into the ball at 6.30pm. Tickets $150 - covers drinks, dinner, entertainment, Sunday breakfast and some merchandise - through Eventbrite.
Blues and soul powerhouse Karen Lee Andrews is supported by the Bidgee Blues Club Band at a gig at Tilly's. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets $29 from karenleeandrews.com.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets the Wagga Music Bowl for the music jig run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Wagga's entertainment community is coming together to support DJ Jason Ross in the wake of a fire that destroyed his home in recent weeks. The Victoria Hotel is running a Kegs for a Cause evening from 5pm, with proceeds going directly to Rossi. Order a schooner, pay as much as you wish, and that's all there is to it.
Head back to the showground for the last day of the Wagga Book Fair. Doors open at 9am and it all wraps up for 2023 at 3pm.
The Wagga Stamp and Coin Fair continues at Sturt Public School, winding up in the afternoon.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
