Some of the country's best boutique ciders, local craft brews and cold climate wines will be on show this weekend at Batlow's CiderFest. Head up to the Snowy Valleys for a delicious day in the autumn hues of the main street and take in as much as you can from the 11 vendors offering a sip and more than a dozen tasty food providers. The stage comes to life with music from 10am, and there will be market stalls and more. Shuttle buses run from Tumut and Tumbarumba, bookings required. Festival tickets and bus bookings available at batlowciderfest.com.au.

