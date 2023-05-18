The Daily Advertiser
What's on around Wagga: Gigs, markets, Batlow Ciderfest, Finley B&S

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 11:00am
See another side of life at Finley's B&S ball or take a calmer path to Wagga's stamp and coin and book fairs. Pictures supplied, from file
THURSDAY

  • Karaoke, The Vic, 9pm

The fourth instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with Guitariffic! featuring Hamish Strathdee and Emma-Shay Gallenti-Guilfoyle. It also features the RCM's senior guitar ensemble, Guitarists Feast. Free entry Wagga Art Gallery, however bookings are required through Humanitix. The full series program can be found at http://www.rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.

