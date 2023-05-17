The Daily Advertiser
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr calls for urgent inquiry into Humelink project

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 1:00pm
With a change in governments, now is the time for an inquiry into the Humelink project, Wagga MP Joe McGirr has declared. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga's state MP has called for an immediate inquiry into the Humelink project that slices through the electorate before any further progress is made - and he wants it done before the year is out.

