Wagga's state MP has called for an immediate inquiry into the Humelink project that slices through the electorate before any further progress is made - and he wants it done before the year is out.
Joe McGirr says the change of government at both state and federal level is the perfect opportunity to revisit his, and community, calls to look at undergrounding the 360 kilometres worth of power lines that are set to span between Maragle, Bannaby, and Wagga.
"Businesses now recognise they've got an economic bottom line. But they've got a social bottom line, and that the work that they do in the community has to be supported by the community," Dr McGirr said.
"I think we have time to do an inquiry, particularly given the delays to Snowy Hydro. And I think it's the right thing to do.
"A short, sharp inquiry this year. That's what I'd like to see."
Dr McGirr's call comes on the back of recent comments made by federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen who said that a "near total rebuild of the gird comes with challenges, particularly for the communities where the projects will be built" and that there is a "social licence" that must be gained for these projects top go ahead.
"It would be easy, but wrong, to dismiss those concerns as just NIMBYism," he said.
"In my experience, most concerned community members are not anti-renewables, anti-transmission or anti-progress. Nor, in most cases, are they opposed to the projects going ahead if their concerns are addressed."
Dr McGirr believes the push to transform our energy grid often forgets regional communities and all options should be explored before rural landscapes are changed forever.
"We're going from a system where we had coal fired power plants on the coast, and they just sent electricity one way out into the rest of the state. We are now going to a vastly different system based on renewables," he said.
"You'll have a landscape affected by wind farms, solar factories, and you'll have transmission lines.
"I think it's got to be done in a way that recognises the concerns of those communities."
Dr McGirr will now push the new state government to call an inquiry to take place this year.
Humelink operator Transgrid recently announced they will open their first ever information centre aimed at boosting their community presence and smoothing community relations.
They'll be based in a central Wagga location so residents have a place they can give feedback on major projects and learn more about a wide range of transmission operations.
