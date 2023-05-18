The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Bitter-sweet problem for Tolland as players outnumber team spots available

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland's Lizzie Read in action against Cootamundra last weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Tolland's Lizzie Read in action against Cootamundra last weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

With more players than spots on their first grade side, Tolland has set themselves up for a strong season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.