With more players than spots on their first grade side, Tolland has set themselves up for a strong season.
The talent pool runs deep at the Wolves this year, but it's a bitter-sweet problem for coach Bernadette Blake.
"I've had to explain to the girls that not everyone will make first grade each week who did make first grade last year," Blake said.
"The girls didn't make the four last year but I think this year we've got a strong squad in terms of making that four, but the girls are adjusting well to that.
"They're all competing at training for the spots and working really hard, and if they play reserve grade they're working hard in that too, they're not just saying I'm not in first grade this year, so that's it."
Heading into round five with two wins and a loss, Blake said she's feeling good about how the team is playing.
Disappointed with their loss to Hanwood, Blake felt the side psyched themselves out but will come back stronger next time.
"Hanwood are always a bit of a bogie team, everyone goes into the game thinking we can't win it," she said.
"We've had a tough challenge with Hanwood second week in, and that was a really good measure of where we need to be.
"The girls are playing good football, and I'm really happy with how we're passing it around and the goals we're creating, they're not just long balls.
"I'm really happy with how we're building up and even when we're playing teams that might not be as strong the girls are still passing it around and creating strong goals."
Pleased with how hard the side is working on field, Blake would like to see the side reward themselves with more goals on the board.
This weekend Tolland will play Junee under lights in an all-female fixture at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
Blake said her first grade side is in for a good game and she's excited for the opportunities the fixture may bring.
"It'll be nice for the club to all be in the one place," she said.
"It means I can give some of the girls in the other reserve grade team a run in first grade, it's been tricky they've been in a different location to us.
"I can give them an opportunity to sit on the bench in first grade this week, and the younger girls can hopefully get a run in the first grade team, working on bringing that succession of the younger girls into the reserve and then first grade."
Blake said it's exciting for the girls to be able to watch the women play and get an understanding of what the game looks like for them in coming years.
Tolland play Junee in their round five Leonard Cup game at Rawlings Park at 7:30 on Saturday night.
South Wagga v Cootamundra at Rawlings Park.
Tolland v Junee at Rawlings Park.
Wagga United v Hanwood at Rawlings Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
