Magazine: Masterbuilders Riverina Area 2023

Welcome to our 2023 edition of the Masterbuilders Awards Magazine, a riveting chronicle of the Riverina Murray Masterbuilders Excellence in Building Awards, an annual gala organised by the Master Builders Association (MBA).
This event, held on March 31 in Albury, is the illustrious night-of-nights for the building industry, where builders across Albury, Wagga Wagga, Griffith and beyond gather to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.
This issue is brimming with vivid recounts of the electric evening, celebrating the finest in residential and commercial construction.
Read the 2023 Masterbuilders Riverina Area magazine online here.
With a record-breaking number of entries this year, the quality of submissions astounded the judges, truly exemplifying the best-of-the-best in the Riverina-Murray region.
Dive into our exclusive features on the award winners, including Hadar Homes, Residential Builder of the Year; Joss Construction, Commercial Builder of the Year; and the ambitious Gilchrist Homes, Young Builder of the Year.
Read the inspiring stories of Kiah Beaumont, winner of the Women in Building award, and Joshua Smith, the promising Apprentice of the Year.
Accompanied by a stunning photo gallery of the event, the magazine also explores how the MBA uses this ceremony to inspire future generations of builders and construction professionals, all while celebrating its current members' dedication and hard work.
This magazine encapsulates the spirit of the Masterbuilders Awards, a testament to the boundless potential of the building and construction industry.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
