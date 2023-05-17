The Daily Advertiser
Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves plead not guilty to murder of Amber Haigh

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 11:30am
Robert and Anne Geeves pictured here during their arrests in May 2022. Pictures by NSW Police
A man and woman accused of killing a teenage girl who was last seen more than 20 years ago have been committed to stand trial after vowing to fight the charges against them.

