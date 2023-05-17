A man and woman accused of killing a teenage girl who was last seen more than 20 years ago have been committed to stand trial after vowing to fight the charges against them.
Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves, both of Harden, each pleaded not guilty to murder in Young Local Court on Tuesday.
Police allege the couple murdered 19-year-old Amber Haigh, who had been living with them at their Kingsvale property when she was reported missing in June 2002.
Ms Haigh has not been seen since and, despite extensive police investigations, she has not been located.
The Geeves, both now aged 62, were arrested by homicide squad detectives on May 4 last year and both subsequently charged with murder.
In court on Tuesday, Mr and Mrs Geeves each entered not guilty pleas.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Geeves had also been accused of one count of aggravated sexual assault of a victim with a serious intellectual disability, but that charge was withdrawn and dismissed in court this week.
Magistrate Don McLennan committed both Geeves to stand trial in the Supreme Court.
Ms Haigh was reported missing on June 19, 2002, after she failed to return to her Kingsvale home, where she and her six-month-old son had been living with the couple.
Police were told the couple had dropped her at Campbelltown train station on June 5 and she intended to travel to Mount Druitt to visit her father in hospital.
Investigators said money was withdrawn from her bank account at an ATM in Campbelltown later that day.
In 2011, a coronial inquest ruled Ms Haigh was deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in early June 2002.
Despite extensive police investigations - including numerous public appeals and an increased $1 million reward for information announced in April last year - Ms Haigh has not been found and the circumstances of her disappearance remain undetermined.
During a court appearance last year, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said there was "a very lengthy and detailed background of events leading up to certain behaviours allegedly displayed by the defendant towards the young woman".
Magistrate Kiely also referred to telephone intercepts soon after Ms Haigh's disappearance, which were "suggestive of potential discussions of disposal of remains or disposal of property" and described the matter as a "very strong circumstantial case".
Mr and Mrs Geeves were both refused bail and are due to appear before the Supreme Court in Sydney for arraignment on July 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.